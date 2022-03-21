Overview

Dr. Osama Al-Omar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Al-Omar works at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.