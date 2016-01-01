Dr. Osagie Igiebor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Igiebor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Osagie Igiebor, MD
Overview
Dr. Osagie Igiebor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC.
Dr. Igiebor works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health University Medical Center171 Ashley Ave # 202, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Osagie Igiebor, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1205332376
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Igiebor works at
