Dr. Osaama Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Osaama Khan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Manitoba University and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Cancer Center - Delnor351 Delnor Dr Ste 401, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 933-4056
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group4405 Weaver Pkwy, Warrenville, IL 60555 Directions (630) 933-4056
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 424, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-4056
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Network Access
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Will always love Dr Khan!!! He gave me a great surgery, that was needed, on my brain tumor. Everything Dr Khan did for me has worked for several years!! Thank you Dr Khan, I do tell people about you when they ask me about my surgery!!! Brandi ??
About Dr. Osaama Khan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1124494711
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Toronto Hospitals
- Manitoba University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan speaks Dutch.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
