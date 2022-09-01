Dr. Orvis Chitwood III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chitwood III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Orvis Chitwood III, MD
Overview
Dr. Orvis Chitwood III, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Dothan, AL.
Dr. Chitwood III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southern Bone and Joint Specialists1500 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 793-2663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Southern Bone and Joint Specialists345 HEALTHWEST DR, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 793-2663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
- Northwest Florida Community Hospital
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chitwood III?
Dr Chitwood has always over the years of treating me showed nothing but respect and concern for me not only as an individual but as his patient. Easy to talk to and comfortable with my surroundings. A true professional and friend. I highly recommend for your treatments.
About Dr. Orvis Chitwood III, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1275534661
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chitwood III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chitwood III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chitwood III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chitwood III works at
Dr. Chitwood III has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chitwood III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Chitwood III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chitwood III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chitwood III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chitwood III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.