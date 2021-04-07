Dr. Orville McLenan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLenan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Orville McLenan, MD
Dr. Orville McLenan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center, Mount Sinai South Nassau and Nassau University Medical Center.
Franklin Medical Center Psychiatric Unit, 900 Franklin Ave, Valley Stream, NY 11580
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient of Dr. McLenan for over 17 years, and he has been a major factor in my current good health today. He was professional, clear, and meticulously caring for me as a patient and person while guiding me through tough medical issues. Therefore I assign high praise of Doctor McLenan to anyone looking for an exceptional Doctor in the Urology field.
About Dr. Orville McLenan, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- New York University
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Dr. McLenan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLenan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLenan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLenan works at
Dr. McLenan has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLenan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. McLenan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLenan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLenan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLenan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.