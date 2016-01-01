See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Newburgh, NY
Dr. Orsuville Cabatu, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (4)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Orsuville Cabatu, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Newburgh, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Cabatu works at Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Svcs. of Ny PC in Newburgh, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Svcs. of Ny PC
    1418 Route 300, Newburgh, NY 12550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 566-4202
  2. 2
    5822 Broadway Ste A, Bronx, NY 10463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 549-0998

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Chronic Neck Pain
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Chronic Neck Pain
Fibromyalgia

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Orsuville Cabatu, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1447398508
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cabatu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cabatu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabatu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabatu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cabatu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cabatu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.