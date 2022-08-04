Dr. Orson Ravenell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravenell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Orson Ravenell, MD
Overview
Dr. Orson Ravenell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Ravenell works at
Locations
-
1
Kraemer Women's Care460 Clemson Rd, Columbia, SC 29229 Directions (803) 438-3800
-
2
Kraemer Womens Care3221 Sunset Blvd Ste A, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 798-7660
-
3
Thomas J. Carzoli M.d. P.A.1301 Taylor St Ste 5K, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 438-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ravenell?
Dr. Ravenell takes the time to get know his patients. He intentionally bonds with us. I appreciate his depth of dedication. We are blessed to have his level of professionalism and knowledge.
About Dr. Orson Ravenell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1659391910
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ravenell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravenell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ravenell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ravenell works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravenell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravenell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ravenell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ravenell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.