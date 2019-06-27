Dr. Orsolya Polgar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polgar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Orsolya Polgar, MD
Overview
Dr. Orsolya Polgar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, MD. They graduated from University Of Szeged Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Polgar works at
Locations
Howard County Direct Primary Care8895 Centre Park Dr Ste E, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (443) 864-5503
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable and caring internist. It’s rare to find a primary care physician willing to sit down in her office with you for the better part of an hour, listening to your concerns and giving you the information to deal with them, all the while behaving as if there’s nothing else to do in the world other than help you. I appreciate that she does that, and I appreciate that she has structured her practice so that she *can* do that.
About Dr. Orsolya Polgar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Hungarian
Education & Certifications
- Harbor Hospital
- University Of Szeged Faculty Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine

Dr. Polgar speaks Hungarian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Polgar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polgar.
