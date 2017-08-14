Dr. McGhee III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orsel McGhee III, MD
Overview
Dr. Orsel McGhee III, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rowlett, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.
Locations
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lake Pointe6800 Scenic Dr, Rowlett, TX 75088 Directions (972) 412-2273
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
He was always up front a loving person. I could talk to him about anything. Kept me and mom on point. We had our good and bad days and he would always be that shoulder we needed. He delivered both my son's and I wanna say thank you and we love you.
About Dr. Orsel McGhee III, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1265482699
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGhee III accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGhee III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. McGhee III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGhee III.
