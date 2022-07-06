See All Rheumatologists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Orrin Troum, MD

Rheumatology
4.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Orrin Troum, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Troum works at Orrin M. Troum and Medical As. in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Vitamin D Deficiency and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orrin M. Troum, M.D., M.A.C.R.
    2336 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 207, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 449-1999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Osteoarthritis
Arthritis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 06, 2022
    I've been seeing Dr. Troum for at least 20 years for various osteoarthritis conditions and a history of rheumatoid arthritis in the past. He is a thorough, professional, empathetic doctor, asks great questions and takes the time to listen. His staff is terrific. Today I left there feeling gratitude and filled with relief that I can get my pain managed, and the right tests. Highly recommend.
    S.K. schwartz — Jul 06, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Orrin Troum, MD
    About Dr. Orrin Troum, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821032608
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • La Co Usc Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County and USC Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Orrin Troum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Troum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Troum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Troum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Troum works at Orrin M. Troum and Medical As. in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Troum’s profile.

    Dr. Troum has seen patients for Arthritis, Vitamin D Deficiency and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Troum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Troum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Troum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Troum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Troum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

