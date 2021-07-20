See All Hand Surgeons in San Leandro, CA
Dr. Orrin Franko, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (145)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Orrin Franko, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Eden Medical Center.

Dr. Franko works at East Bay Hand Medical Center in San Leandro, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Ganglion Cyst and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Ak Surgery Center LLC
    13690 E 14th St Ste 200, San Leandro, CA 94578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 297-0550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eden Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Alameda Alliance
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 145 ratings
    Patient Ratings (145)
    5 Star
    (137)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 20, 2021
    I would highly recommend Dr. Franko to any friend, family member, and/or colleague. I had trauma to my nail, and Dr. Franko was able to get me in right away and performed a procedure to get the nail back into place. He was incredibly professional and let me know what he was doing and what to expect before, during, and after the procedure.
    S. Mor — Jul 20, 2021
    About Dr. Orrin Franko, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164650487
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mary S. Stern Hand and Upper Extremity Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of California, San Diego-Medical Center
    Internship
    • UC San Diego Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • UC San Diego
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Orrin Franko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Franko has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Franko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Franko works at East Bay Hand Medical Center in San Leandro, CA. View the full address on Dr. Franko’s profile.

    Dr. Franko has seen patients for Broken Arm, Ganglion Cyst and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    145 patients have reviewed Dr. Franko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

