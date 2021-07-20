Overview

Dr. Orrin Franko, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Eden Medical Center.



Dr. Franko works at East Bay Hand Medical Center in San Leandro, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Ganglion Cyst and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.