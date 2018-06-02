Dr. Orreth Case, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Case is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Orreth Case, MD
Overview
Dr. Orreth Case, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Locations
Casey Family Chiropractic PC5755 N Point Pkwy Ste 98, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Directions (404) 257-0644
Northside Hospital-forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (404) 257-0644
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Had colon surgery. He was thorough, knowledgeable, careful, and attentive. He did a great job.
About Dr. Orreth Case, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Case has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Case accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Case has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Case has seen patients for Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Case on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Case. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Case.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Case, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Case appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.