Overview

Dr. Orr Limpisvasti Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC.



Dr. Limpisvasti Jr works at Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Adhesive Capsulitis and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.