Dr. Roy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ornob Roy, MD
Dr. Ornob Roy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Mckay Urology1023 EDGEHILL RD S, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 355-8686
Cpn Inc Dba Atrium Health Urology1225 Harding Pl Ste 3100, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 355-8686
Carolinas Medical Center-mercy2001 Vail Ave, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 355-8686
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Lincoln
- Atrium Health Union
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent doctor- explained the plan completely & answered all my questions. Excellent bedside manner.
- Urology
- English
- Urology
Dr. Roy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roy has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Cancer and Kidney and Ureter Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Roy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.