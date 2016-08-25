Overview

Dr. Orna Gil, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Gil works at GROSSMONT EMERGENCY MED GROUP in La Mesa, CA with other offices in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.