Dr. Orna Gil, MD
Overview
Dr. Orna Gil, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
Locations
Pcsa Inc.1355 East St Ste 200, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 605-4263Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I love her, and will miss her dearly, Because she no longer works for VCC. I am really sad I wasn't able to say goodbye to her, and honestly wish I knew where she went, because I would try to follow her. She has done two surgeries on me, and both times she did a great job! She is really caring, and her new patients are very lucky to have her! I hope this will raise her score, because I have no idea why it is where it is. if you're a new patient of her, and googling her... She is a awesome Dr
About Dr. Orna Gil, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gil has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gil has seen patients for Oophorectomy and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gil speaks French.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gil. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.