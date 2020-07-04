Dr. Orna Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Orna Fisher, MD
Overview
Dr. Orna Fisher, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They graduated from University of Southern California - Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Fisher works at
Locations
Premier Plastic Surgery1795 El Camino Real Ste 200, Palo Alto, CA 94306 Directions (650) 206-8721
Orna Fisher, M.D.5380 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 210, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 805-4629
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fisher did a mommy makeover on me. She is down to earth and made me feel reassured. She kept in touch with me right after surgery and I could reach her when I needed to. I’m super happy with my results! She’s well-worth the cost.
About Dr. Orna Fisher, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1265556344
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health And Science University
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- University of Southern California - Keck School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fisher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
