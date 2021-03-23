Dr. Orly Pena-Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pena-Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Orly Pena-Sanchez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Orly Pena-Sanchez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from INDUSTRIAL UNIVERSITY OF SANTANDER / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.
Dr. Pena-Sanchez works at
Locations
-
1
Foundcare Inc2330 S Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 Directions (561) 432-5849
-
2
Advance Healing Center LLC1119 Mann St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 344-5500
- 3 5822 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822 Directions (772) 237-4719
-
4
Andrelica10616 S Us Highway 1, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 237-4719
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pena-Sanchez?
Great doctor. Muy responsable y respetuoso
About Dr. Orly Pena-Sanchez, MD
- Family Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447212295
Education & Certifications
- MILITARY UNIVERSITY OF NEW GRANADA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCE
- INDUSTRIAL UNIVERSITY OF SANTANDER / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pena-Sanchez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pena-Sanchez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pena-Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pena-Sanchez works at
Dr. Pena-Sanchez speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pena-Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pena-Sanchez.
