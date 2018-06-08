Dr. Orlando Valdez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valdez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Orlando Valdez, MD
Overview
Dr. Orlando Valdez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from Tucom-Ca.
Dr. Valdez works at
Locations
Little River Medical Center Inc.4220 Carolina Exchange Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Directions (843) 663-8000
Good Shepherd Health Care System610 NW 11th St, Hermiston, OR 97838 Directions (541) 667-3533MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Little River Medical Center Inc4303 Live Oak Dr, Little River, SC 29566 Directions (843) 663-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana

A friend recommended Dr. Valdez for my teenage son who is not fond of Dr's. Dr Valdez spent 1.5 hours with him. I was very impressed by his knowledge, patient awareness, and communication Skills. My son recently graduated, and though no longer an adolescent he still goes to DR. Valdez, stick with a winner. Reading some of the other post. Dr. V is not the guy who will tell you to brush your teeth for halitosis. He is going to look for the root of the problem.
About Dr. Orlando Valdez, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1912945239
Education & Certifications
- Tucom-Ca
- Pediatrics
Dr. Valdez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valdez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valdez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Valdez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valdez.
