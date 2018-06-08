See All Pediatricians in Myrtle Beach, SC
Dr. Orlando Valdez, MD

Pediatrics
3 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Orlando Valdez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from Tucom-Ca.

Dr. Valdez works at LITTLE RIVER MEDICAL CENTER in Myrtle Beach, SC with other offices in Hermiston, OR and Little River, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Little River Medical Center Inc.
    4220 Carolina Exchange Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 663-8000
  2. 2
    Good Shepherd Health Care System
    610 NW 11th St, Hermiston, OR 97838 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 667-3533
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  3. 3
    Little River Medical Center Inc
    4303 Live Oak Dr, Little River, SC 29566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 663-8000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Circumcision
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Circumcision
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination

Treatment frequency



Circumcision Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Orlando Valdez, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912945239
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Tucom-Ca
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Orlando Valdez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valdez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Valdez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Valdez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Valdez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valdez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valdez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valdez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

