Overview

Dr. Orlando Rodriguez, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Tristar Skyline Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Middle Tennessee Hospitalists in Nashville, TN with other offices in Hermitage, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Respiratory Failure, Pneumonia and Confusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.