Dr. Orlando Rivera, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Orlando Rivera, DPM
Overview
Dr. Orlando Rivera, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Dr. Rivera works at
Locations
-
1
Midtown Psychiatry and Tms Center Pllc5225 Katy Fwy Ste 650, Houston, TX 77007 Directions (713) 691-9600
-
2
Hca Houston Healthcare Northwest710 Cypress Creek Pkwy, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (713) 691-9600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rivera?
I had a toenail removed, and doctor Rivera was very kind and professional during all the process. I really recommend Dr. Orlando Rivera (Podiatrist).
About Dr. Orlando Rivera, DPM
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720016827
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivera accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera works at
Dr. Rivera speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.