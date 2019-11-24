Dr. Orlando Mota-Aquino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mota-Aquino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Orlando Mota-Aquino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Orlando Mota-Aquino, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sanford, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Instituto Tecnologico De Santo Domingo and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Park and Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.
Dr. Mota-Aquino works at
Locations
First Choice Pediatrics Sanford1403 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 104, Sanford, FL 32771 Directions (407) 249-1234Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Winter Park
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been taking my children to see Dr. Mota for years! He is kind, caring and compassionate individual. He actually takes his time to understand whats wrong and what your child may need! He is absolutely hands down one of the best doctors for hildren in the country!
About Dr. Orlando Mota-Aquino, MD
- Pediatrics
- 17 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1215270764
Education & Certifications
- Immaculate Conception Hospital
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Instituto Tecnologico De Santo Domingo
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mota-Aquino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mota-Aquino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mota-Aquino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mota-Aquino works at
Dr. Mota-Aquino speaks Chinese and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mota-Aquino. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mota-Aquino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mota-Aquino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mota-Aquino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.