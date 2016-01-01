Dr. Orlando Morejon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morejon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Orlando Morejon, MD
Overview
Dr. Orlando Morejon, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Kendall Orthopedics11760 SW 40th St Ste 722, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 306-0183Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Orlando Morejon, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1821048596
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hosp/Univ of Miami
- Jackson Mem Hosp/U Miami
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Critical Care Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morejon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morejon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morejon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morejon.
