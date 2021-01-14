See All Family Doctors in Brandon, FL
Dr. Orlando Mieles, MD

Family Medicine
Overview

Dr. Orlando Mieles, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from CENTRAL AMERICA HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY (CAHSU) / BELIZE MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Mieles works at Santurce Medical Center LLC in Brandon, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Santurce Medical Center LLC
    Santurce Medical Center LLC
500 Vonderburg Dr Ste 305, Brandon, FL 33511
(813) 651-0005
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 14, 2021
    Dr. Mieles was very professional ,and right to the point.He checked everything that had to be check ,I've. been to many Doctors ,Dr Mieles was the only one that covered every aspect of the check up,5 stars.
    Antonio F — Jan 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Orlando Mieles, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1700149143
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CENTRAL AMERICA HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY (CAHSU) / BELIZE MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

