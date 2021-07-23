See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Henderson, NV
Overview

Dr. Orlando Martinez Sosa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. 

Dr. Martinez Sosa works at Dignity Health Medical Group Nevada in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Experience & Treatment Frequency

2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Jul 23, 2021
My husband went to Dr. Martinez Sosa appointment. Very satisfied with Dr. Martinez. He listened and explained very clear.. Good choice.
Maria E. Diaz Pascual - Ignacio Pascual — Jul 23, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Orlando Martinez Sosa, MD
About Dr. Orlando Martinez Sosa, MD

  Internal Medicine
  English, Spanish
  Male
  1508154477
Education & Certifications

  Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Orlando Martinez Sosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez Sosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Martinez Sosa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Martinez Sosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Martinez Sosa works at Dignity Health Medical Group Nevada in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Dr. Martinez Sosa’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez Sosa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez Sosa.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez Sosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez Sosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

