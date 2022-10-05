See All Plastic Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Orlando Llorente, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Orlando Llorente, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine

Dr. Llorente works at New Life Plastic Surgery in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Life Plastic Surgery
    8400 Sw 8th St, Miami, FL 33144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 501-5020
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Third-Degree Burns
Burn Injuries
Excision of Skin Lesion
Third-Degree Burns
Burn Injuries
Excision of Skin Lesion

Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 32 ratings
Patient Ratings (32)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(11)
Oct 05, 2022
I am very thankful for DR. Llorente my dreams and what I was looking for he gave it to me. It was a very smooth process he was very helpful he explained every process and answered all my questions. It was my first time having a cosmetic surgery and I wouldn't change him for anything. My results were beautiful exactly the size that I wanted. I recommend him for many reasons safety, experience, and your results will be amazing you will be very happy.
Gleisy Galarraga — Oct 05, 2022
About Dr. Orlando Llorente, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1760589923
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
Residency
  • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Internship
  • New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
Undergraduate School
  • Barry University School of Graduate Studies
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Orlando Llorente, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Llorente is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Llorente has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Llorente has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Llorente works at New Life Plastic Surgery in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Llorente’s profile.

32 patients have reviewed Dr. Llorente. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Llorente.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Llorente, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Llorente appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

