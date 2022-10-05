Dr. Orlando Llorente, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Llorente is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Orlando Llorente, MD
Overview
Dr. Orlando Llorente, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
Dr. Llorente works at
Locations
New Life Plastic Surgery8400 Sw 8th St, Miami, FL 33144 Directions (305) 501-5020Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am very thankful for DR. Llorente my dreams and what I was looking for he gave it to me. It was a very smooth process he was very helpful he explained every process and answered all my questions. It was my first time having a cosmetic surgery and I wouldn't change him for anything. My results were beautiful exactly the size that I wanted. I recommend him for many reasons safety, experience, and your results will be amazing you will be very happy.
About Dr. Orlando Llorente, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Barry University School of Graduate Studies
Dr. Llorente has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Llorente has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Llorente. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Llorente.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Llorente, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Llorente appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.