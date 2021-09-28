Dr. Orlando Landrum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landrum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Orlando Landrum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Orlando Landrum, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Bremen, Elkhart General Hospital, Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center, Sturgis Hospital and Unity Physicians Hospital.
Dr. Landrum works at
Locations
-
1
Cutting Edge Integrative Pain Centers3060 Windsor Ct, Elkhart, IN 46514 Directions (574) 249-4839Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Cutting Edge Integrative Pain Centers1020 High Rd, Bremen, IN 46506 Directions (574) 249-4812Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of Bremen
- Elkhart General Hospital
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
- Sturgis Hospital
- Unity Physicians Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Landrum?
He was very easy to understand.
About Dr. Orlando Landrum, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932159910
Education & Certifications
- Cornell MC/New York Hosp|New York Presbyterian
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landrum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landrum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Landrum using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Landrum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landrum works at
Dr. Landrum speaks Spanish.
126 patients have reviewed Dr. Landrum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landrum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landrum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landrum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.