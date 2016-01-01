Dr. Orlando Kirton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Orlando Kirton, MD
Overview
Dr. Orlando Kirton, MD is a Trauma Surgery Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Trauma Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Kirton works at
Locations
Abington Surgical Associates1245 Highland Ave Ste 401, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Orlando Kirton, MD
- Trauma Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1649384967
Education & Certifications
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
