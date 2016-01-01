Overview

Dr. Orlando Hernandez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from HIGHER MEDICAL INSTITUTE-PLEVEN / MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with Adena Fayette Medical Center and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Hernandez works at Midwest Hospitalists in Blue Ash, OH with other offices in Milford, OH, Loveland, OH and Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.