Dr. Orlando Galindez, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Orlando Galindez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Hialeah Hospital.

Dr. Galindez works at Vision Care and Surgery Associates, Inc. in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Drusen and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Vision Care and Surgery Associates, Inc.
    777 E 25th St, Hialeah, FL 33013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 835-7588
    Orlando Galindez MD PA
    401 SW 27th Ave Fl 3, Miami, FL 33135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
  • Coral Gables Hospital
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • Hialeah Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Drusen
Dry Eyes

Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 05, 2022
    He removed my cataracts and put in special lense. I now have 20/20 in each eye. He is the BEST.
    Ferne Scully — Oct 05, 2022
    About Dr. Orlando Galindez, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649267592
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • La State University
    Residency
    • University Mo Kansas City Eye Fdn
    Internship
    • Jackson Meml Hosp University Miami
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane Univ
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Orlando Galindez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galindez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Galindez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Galindez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Galindez has seen patients for Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Drusen and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galindez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Galindez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galindez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galindez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galindez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

