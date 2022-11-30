Dr. Orlando Fuschetto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuschetto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Orlando Fuschetto, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Orlando Fuschetto, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Maimonides Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
David Lomasney P.c.3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 309, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 233-2950
Brooklyn Premiere Cardiology PC7509 13th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11228 Directions (718) 256-6800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Brooklyn Premier Cardiology PC1300 Union Tpke Ste 305, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (718) 226-9000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Great doctor. Very thorough.
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- Interventional Cardiology, SUNY Downstate College of Medicine
- Chief Resident, Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Fuschetto has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fuschetto accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fuschetto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fuschetto has seen patients for Congestive Heart Failure, Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fuschetto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fuschetto speaks Italian and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuschetto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuschetto.
