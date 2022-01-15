See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lake Worth, FL
Dr. Orlando Cuadra, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (10)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Orlando Cuadra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Nicaragua, Leon, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Wellington Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Cuadra works at Internal Medicine Prime Care in Lake Worth, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine Prime Care
    8927 Hypoluxo Rd Ste A3, Lake Worth, FL 33467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 366-7771
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Wellington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Bursitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Malnutrition
Nasopharyngitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Polyneuropathy
Shingles
Sleep Apnea
Testicular Dysfunction
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

Jan 15, 2022
I have bern going to him for years. Very attentive and cares about you and your health. He's great!
— Jan 15, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Orlando Cuadra, MD
About Dr. Orlando Cuadra, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1659362051
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • American College of Physicians
Fellowship
Residency
  • Memorial Health University Medical Center, Savannah, Ga
Residency
Medical Education
  • Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Nicaragua, Leon, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Orlando Cuadra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cuadra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cuadra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cuadra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cuadra works at Internal Medicine Prime Care in Lake Worth, FL. View the full address on Dr. Cuadra’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cuadra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cuadra.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cuadra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cuadra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

