Dr. Orlando Cicilioni Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Breast Reconstruction and Nipple Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.