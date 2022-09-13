See All General Surgeons in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Orlando Cicilioni Jr, MD

General Surgery
4 (55)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Orlando Cicilioni Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Breast Reconstruction and Nipple Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    443 John Ringling Blvd Ste K, Sarasota, FL 34236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 388-1110
  2. 2
    Sarasota Memorial Health Care System
    1700 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 917-9000
  3. 3
    Hca Flroida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
    5731 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 681-3223

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 13, 2022
    I brought a friend that was a high risk patient and her surgery was a huge success.
    — Sep 13, 2022
    About Dr. Orlando Cicilioni Jr, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1992736565
    Education & Certifications

    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Orlando Cicilioni Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cicilioni Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cicilioni Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cicilioni Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cicilioni Jr has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Breast Reconstruction and Nipple Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cicilioni Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Cicilioni Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cicilioni Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cicilioni Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cicilioni Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

