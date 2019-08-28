Overview

Dr. Orlando Arce, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Miami Lakes, FL. They graduated from CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER OF AKRON / RADIOGRAPHY SCHOOL.



Dr. Arce works at Orlando Arce, MD in Miami Lakes, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Congenital Heart Defects and Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.