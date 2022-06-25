Dr. Orlando Almanza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Almanza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Orlando Almanza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Orlando Almanza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Oschner Clinic Medical Foundation
Dr. Almanza works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South Miami Heart Specialists6200 Sunset Dr Ste 401, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 666-4633
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Almanza?
Caring, personable and a good listener
About Dr. Orlando Almanza, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1164412276
Education & Certifications
- Oschner Clinic Medical Foundation
- AULTMAN HOSPITAL
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Almanza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Almanza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Almanza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Almanza works at
Dr. Almanza has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Almanza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Almanza speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Almanza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Almanza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Almanza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Almanza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.