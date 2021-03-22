Dr. Orlandis Wells, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wells is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Orlandis Wells, MD
Overview
Dr. Orlandis Wells, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Locations
Hormone Centers of Nevada9065 S Pecos Rd Ste 240, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 568-6108
Head To Heart, LLC2637 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 130, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 568-6108
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good doctor who cares for his patients and their well being he made my pregnancy easy and I had a easy and great delivery thanks dr wells
About Dr. Orlandis Wells, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1356399620
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wells has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wells accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells.
