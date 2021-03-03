Dr. Orla Rooney, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rooney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Orla Rooney, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Orla Rooney, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC.
They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 120 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 440, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 258-5900
- 2 100 N Eagle Creek Dr Fl 3, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 258-5900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is kind and helpful. This is not my first time to see her as a patient and will be following up.
About Dr. Orla Rooney, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1407875743
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rooney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rooney accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rooney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rooney has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rooney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rooney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rooney.
