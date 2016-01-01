Overview

Dr. Orit Saigh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Saigh works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.