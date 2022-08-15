Overview

Dr. Orit Markowitz, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Queens Hospital Center.



Dr. Markowitz works at Dubin Breast Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Hair Loss and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.