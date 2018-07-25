Overview

Dr. Oriente Esposo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Esposo works at Kenneth K Hsu M.d. Inc in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.