Dr. Oriana Cornett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Oriana Cornett, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Tenafly Pediatrics1135 Broad St, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 816-2534
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cornett is kind, compassionate and knowledgeable. I would highly recommend her! She is very patient and thorough in explaining things and her staff is wonderful. She makes you feel comfortable and I know I’m in good hands with her.
About Dr. Oriana Cornett, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cornett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cornett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cornett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cornett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cornett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cornett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cornett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.