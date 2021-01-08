Dr. Ori Hampel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hampel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ori Hampel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ori Hampel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.
Dr. Hampel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hampel and Schatte Mds534 Orchard St, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 317-4229
-
2
Adult & Pediatric Urology of Houston LLP3230 Strawberry Rd, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (713) 347-4011Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- SelectCare
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hampel?
Dr. Hampel , our experience with Dr. Hampel has been mos satisfactory. One of the hardest working Doctors I have ever seen. Cares deeply for his patients and when needed, has a very comforting bedside manner. In addition to his credit, we need to mention PN, Justin, always very kind considerate and informative. I would be remiss if I failed to mention his lovely Nurse, Isela. She is not only beautiful but so kind and helpful. In a brief nut shell, I guess Dr. Hampel and assistants are just great! We always come to the Webster office. The Dukes
About Dr. Ori Hampel, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1144387705
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hampel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hampel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hampel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hampel works at
Dr. Hampel has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hampel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hampel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hampel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hampel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hampel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.