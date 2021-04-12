Dr. Orhan Kilinc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kilinc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Orhan Kilinc, MD
Overview
Dr. Orhan Kilinc, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from EGE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Dr. Kilinc works at
Locations
-
1
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Heart Institute1150 N 35th Ave Ste 490, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-1312Wednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kilinc and his entire staff were so professional, knowledgeable, respectful and kind. We recently relocated and it is so important to find a physician who is very thorough and who listens well. It's equally important to find a physician who doesn't rush patients. I gave Dr. Kilinc and his entire staff 5 stars because they made us feel comfortable and welcomed. Everyone on his team were skilled and focused. What a blessing they are to us.
About Dr. Orhan Kilinc, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Turkish
- Male
- 1205101326
Education & Certifications
- EGE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kilinc has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kilinc accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kilinc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kilinc works at
Dr. Kilinc speaks Turkish.
