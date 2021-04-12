See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Orhan Kilinc, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Orhan Kilinc, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from EGE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Dr. Kilinc works at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Heart Institute in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Heart Institute
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 490, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-1312
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Apr 12, 2021
    Dr. Kilinc and his entire staff were so professional, knowledgeable, respectful and kind. We recently relocated and it is so important to find a physician who is very thorough and who listens well. It's equally important to find a physician who doesn't rush patients. I gave Dr. Kilinc and his entire staff 5 stars because they made us feel comfortable and welcomed. Everyone on his team were skilled and focused. What a blessing they are to us.
    Aja P. — Apr 12, 2021
    About Dr. Orhan Kilinc, MD

    Pediatric Cardiology
    12 years of experience
    English, Turkish
    Male
    1205101326
    Education & Certifications

    EGE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
    Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

