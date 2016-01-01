Overview

Dr. Orestes Romero, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Natl U Nicaragua and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center and Detar Hospital Navarro.



Dr. Romero works at Uri L. Gonik, Ph.D. & Associates in Victoria, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.