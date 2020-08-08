Overview

Dr. Orest Kozicky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Kozicky works at Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine of New York in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heartburn, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.