Dr. Orest Kozicky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kozicky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Orest Kozicky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Orest Kozicky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital.
Dr. Kozicky works at
Locations
-
1
Yonkers Office1088 N Broadway Fl 1, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 207-0004
-
2
St. John's Riverside Hospital967 N Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 964-4444Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kozicky?
Dr kozicky is personable and knowledgeable...he takes his time with you and explains everything
About Dr. Orest Kozicky, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Ukrainian
- 1861496481
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kozicky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kozicky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kozicky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kozicky works at
Dr. Kozicky has seen patients for Heartburn, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kozicky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kozicky speaks Ukrainian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kozicky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozicky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kozicky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kozicky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.