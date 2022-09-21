Dr. Oren Plous, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oren Plous, MD
Overview
Dr. Oren Plous, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Gulf Coast Retina Center1961 Floyd St Ste B, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 269-6663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He explained what the diagnosis was and follow up treatment.
About Dr. Oren Plous, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Plous has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Plous accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Plous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plous has seen patients for Retinal Hemorrhage, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plous on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Plous. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plous.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plous, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plous appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.