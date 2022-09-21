Overview

Dr. Oren Plous, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Plous works at Tampa Bay Retina, PA in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.