Dr. Oren Lifshitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Oren Lifshitz, MD is a Dermatologist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON.
They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10887 N Military Trl Ste 8, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 296-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lifshitz is not only a fine man, but a fine doctor as well. I have used him for various situations through the years and have found him to be both caring & thorough. His office is immaculate and his staff is wonderful. I would not hesitate recommending him.
About Dr. Oren Lifshitz, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1245275569
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lifshitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lifshitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lifshitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lifshitz has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lifshitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lifshitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lifshitz.
