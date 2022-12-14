See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Johns Creek, GA
Dr. Oren Goltzer, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (40)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Oren Goltzer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Johns Creek, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital.

Dr. Goltzer works at Emory Orthopaedics And Spine Center in Johns Creek, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Emory Johns Creek Hospital
    6335 Hospital Pkwy Ste 302, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-8432
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Johns Creek Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bursitis
Knee Sprain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Bursitis
Knee Sprain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Crystalline Arthritis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 14, 2022
    Dr. Goltzer has the best bedside manners I have ever seen from a Dr. He is very personable, easy to talk to, and will spend all the time you need discussing the procedure in detail. As for the procedure itself, I had a full right knee replacement on 10/19/2022. He uses the latest technology and is the least invasive which was key when I was searching for a doctor. My recovery was very manageable, healing has gone smoothly, I have a full range of motion, and zero pain, and my scar looks like I never had the surgery--it's crazy. I've had a great experience throughout the entire process with Dr. Goltzer and his staff. I and 100% satisfied with my choice in surgeons and love my new knee! Highly recommend Dr. Goltzer for a full knee replacement.
    Kristen T. — Dec 14, 2022
    About Dr. Oren Goltzer, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316213788
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University School Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Arizona College of Medicine - Phoenix
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Arizona - College of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UC-Berkeley
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Oren Goltzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goltzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goltzer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goltzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goltzer works at Emory Orthopaedics And Spine Center in Johns Creek, GA. View the full address on Dr. Goltzer’s profile.

    Dr. Goltzer has seen patients for Bursitis and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goltzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Goltzer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goltzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goltzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goltzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

