Overview

Dr. Oren Goltzer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Johns Creek, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital.



Dr. Goltzer works at Emory Orthopaedics And Spine Center in Johns Creek, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.