Dr. Oren Goltzer, MD
Dr. Oren Goltzer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Johns Creek, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital.
Emory Johns Creek Hospital6335 Hospital Pkwy Ste 302, Johns Creek, GA 30097
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
Dr. Goltzer has the best bedside manners I have ever seen from a Dr. He is very personable, easy to talk to, and will spend all the time you need discussing the procedure in detail. As for the procedure itself, I had a full right knee replacement on 10/19/2022. He uses the latest technology and is the least invasive which was key when I was searching for a doctor. My recovery was very manageable, healing has gone smoothly, I have a full range of motion, and zero pain, and my scar looks like I never had the surgery--it's crazy. I've had a great experience throughout the entire process with Dr. Goltzer and his staff. I and 100% satisfied with my choice in surgeons and love my new knee! Highly recommend Dr. Goltzer for a full knee replacement.
- Emory University School Medicine
- University of Arizona College of Medicine - Phoenix
- University of Arizona - College of Medicine
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- UC-Berkeley
