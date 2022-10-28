Overview

Dr. Oren Friedman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Friedman works at Penn Personalized Care in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Radnor, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Facial Fracture, Broken Nose and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.