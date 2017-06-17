Dr. Epstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oren Epstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Oren Epstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center.
Locations
Kaiser Permanente5601 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (818) 719-2000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Oren Epstein is a gifted surgeon. I met him through unfortunate circumstances for me in the ER with a tibial plateau fracture. Dr. Epstein did the surgery and did an amazing job. His follow up with me was also great (as good as the horrific situation could be). He is genuine and very easy to talk to. I would definitely recommend him! Kaiser Permanente members are very lucky to have him. Thank you Dr. Epstein??????????JA
About Dr. Oren Epstein, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
