Overview

Dr. Oren Bernheim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Bernheim works at Active Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Montclair, NJ with other offices in Pompton Lakes, NJ, Wayne, NJ and Woodland Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastric Ulcer and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.